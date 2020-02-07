Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 2, 2020. The Thunderbirds are responsible for performing around the world, displaying the pride, precision and professionalism of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)

Date Taken: 07.02.2020
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US