The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 2, 2020. The Thunderbirds are responsible for performing around the world, displaying the pride, precision and professionalism of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Nin Leclerec)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6268790
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-ML658-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Thunderbirds train and recertify at Langley [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anthony Nin Leclerec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
