    422d MDS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 7]

    422d MDS welcomes new commander

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and guests from the 501st Combat Support Wing stand at attention, for the playing of the national anthem during the 422d Medical Squadron assumption of command ceremony, at RAF Croughton, England, July 7, 2020. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal assumption of a unit’s authority and responsibility by a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

