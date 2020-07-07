422d MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon T. Hannah, 422d Air Base Group commander, speaks during the 422d Medical Squadron assumption of command ceremony, at RAF Croughton, England, July 7, 2020. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal assumption of a unit’s authority and responsibility by a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

