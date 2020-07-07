422d MDS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon T. Hanah (left), 422d Air Base Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dino Quijano (right), 422d Medical Squadron incoming commander stand at attention, for the playing of the national anthem, during an assumption of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, July 7, 2020. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal assumption of a unit’s authority and responsibility by a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020