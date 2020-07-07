U.S. Air Force Col. Jon T. Hanah (left), 422d Air Base Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dino Quijano (right), 422d Medical Squadron incoming commander stand at attention, for the playing of the national anthem, during an assumption of command ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, July 7, 2020. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal assumption of a unit’s authority and responsibility by a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6268595
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-VS137-1004
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 422d MDS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT