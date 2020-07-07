U.S. Air Force Col. Jon T. Hanah (right), 422d Air Base Group commander, and Lt. Col. Dino Quijano (left), 422d Medical Squadron incoming commander, enter as the official party during an assumption of command ceremony, at RAF Croughton, England, July 7, 2020. Quijano previously served as the 11th Medical Operations Squadron Family Health Clinic Flight Commander at Malcolm Grow Medical Clinics and Surgery Center, Joint Base Andrews, Md. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 10:57 Photo ID: 6268592 VIRIN: 200707-F-VS137-1001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.84 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 422d MDS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.