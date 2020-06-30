HMH-463: Helocasting

A U.S. Navy sailor swims toward a combat rubber raiding craft during helicopter casting training with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

