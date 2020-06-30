Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 5 of 6]

    HMH-463: Helocasting

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 maneuver in a CH-53E during helicopter casting training with U.S. Navy sailors off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 21:35
    Photo ID: 6268048
    VIRIN: 200630-M-LK264-0064
    Resolution: 4252x2835
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HMH-463
    Sailors
    Training
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463
    MAG-24
    Combinded Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT