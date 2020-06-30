U.S. Navy sailors swim toward their training destination following helicopter casting operations with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 22:04 Photo ID: 6268050 VIRIN: 200630-M-LK264-0070 Resolution: 4773x3182 Size: 12.49 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.