Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 7 of 7]

    HMH-463: Helocasting

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy sailors swim toward their training destination following helicopter casting operations with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 22:04
    Photo ID: 6268050
    VIRIN: 200630-M-LK264-0070
    Resolution: 4773x3182
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting
    HMH-463: Helocasting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HMH-463
    Sailors
    Training
    Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463
    MAG-24
    Combinded Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT