U.S. Navy sailors swim toward their training destination following helicopter casting operations with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6268050
|VIRIN:
|200630-M-LK264-0070
|Resolution:
|4773x3182
|Size:
|12.49 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
