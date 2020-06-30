U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 conduct a show of force with CH-53Es during helicopter casting training with U.S. Navy sailors off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 30, 2020. As the nation’s only heavy lift sea-to-shore connector, the CH-53E is the perfect complement to the mission of infiltrating contested littoral areas throughout the Pacific for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 21:28
|Photo ID:
|6268047
|VIRIN:
|200630-M-LK264-0063
|Resolution:
|3516x2344
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-463: Helocasting [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
