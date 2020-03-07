Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan Conducts Archipelagic Sea Lane Passage [Image 3 of 4]

    Ronald Reagan Conducts Archipelagic Sea Lane Passage

    PHILIPPINES

    07.03.2020

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200628-N-VF045-1041
    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an archipelagic sea lane passage through the San Bernardino Strait within the Republic of the Philippines archipelagic sea lane. Reagan is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Photo ID: 6268034
    VIRIN: 200703-N-VF045-1041
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan Conducts Archipelagic Sea Lane Passage [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cvn 76
    reagan
    csg
    strait transit
    reagan carrier strike group

