Ronald Reagan Conducts Archipelagic Sea Lane Passage

200628-N-VF045-1041

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts an archipelagic sea lane passage through the San Bernardino Strait within the Republic of the Philippines archipelagic sea lane. Reagan is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

