200628-N-VF045-1008

SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (July 3, 2020) Seaman Matthew Cain, from Knoxville, Tenn., uses a telescopic alidade to observe the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:42 Photo ID: 6268032 VIRIN: 200703-N-VF045-1008 Resolution: 5333x3000 Size: 900.26 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.