200628-N-VF045-1008
SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (July 3, 2020) Seaman Matthew Cain, from Knoxville, Tenn., uses a telescopic alidade to observe the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6268032
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-VF045-1008
|Resolution:
|5333x3000
|Size:
|900.26 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
