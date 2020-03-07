200628-N-VF045-1015

SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (July 3, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman James Woods, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., makes a report while standing watch on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:42 Photo ID: 6268033 VIRIN: 200703-N-VF045-1015 Resolution: 4600x3067 Size: 867.48 KB Location: PH Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.