    Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 2 of 4]

    Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait

    PHILIPPINES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200628-N-VF045-1015
    SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (July 3, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman James Woods, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., makes a report while standing watch on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 19:42
    Photo ID: 6268033
    VIRIN: 200703-N-VF045-1015
    Resolution: 4600x3067
    Size: 867.48 KB
    Location: PH
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Transits San Bernardino Strait [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

