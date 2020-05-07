USS New York XO reads on the bridge wing

200705-N-GR168-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) Cmdr. Daniel Hollingshead, the executive officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), reads a book on the bridge wing aboard New York, July 5, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

