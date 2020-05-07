200705-N-GR168-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) Lance Cpl. Anthony Huss, assigned to Echo Company, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), restocks a refrigerator in the ship’s store aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 5, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 20:12 Photo ID: 6268023 VIRIN: 200705-N-GR168-1035 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors restock the ship store [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.