    Sailors take part in flight operations [Image 1 of 10]

    Sailors take part in flight operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    200704-N-GR168-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) perform a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown on the flight deck aboard New York, July 4, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    VIRIN: 200704-N-GR168-1020
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
