Sailors restock the ship store

200705-N-GR168-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 5, 2020) Lance Cpl. Brandon Thompson, assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), moves drinks in the ship’s store aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 5, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)
07.05.2020
07.07.2020
ATLANTIC OCEAN
