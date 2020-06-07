A Marine Corps Martial Arts (MCMAP) instructor with Instructional Training Company, instructs a class to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a MCMAP session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. This was the recruits’ first MCMAP session, and they will be participating in several more throughout the course of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:10 Photo ID: 6267574 VIRIN: 200706-M-HX572-1021 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.48 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.