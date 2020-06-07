Alpha Company MCMAP

A Marine Corps Martial Arts (MCMAP) instructor with Instructional Training Company, instructs a class to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a MCMAP session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. This was the recruits’ first MCMAP session, and they will be participating in several more throughout the course of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 11:10
|Photo ID:
|6267574
|VIRIN:
|200706-M-HX572-1021
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
