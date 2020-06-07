Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 5]

    Alpha Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A Marine Corps Martial Arts (MCMAP) instructor with Instructional Training Company, instructs a class to Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a MCMAP session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. This was the recruits’ first MCMAP session, and they will be participating in several more throughout the course of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6267574
    VIRIN: 200706-M-HX572-1021
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

