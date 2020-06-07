Alpha Company MCMAP

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute a counter to a rear choke during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|07.06.2020
|07.07.2020 11:10
|6267570
|200706-M-HX572-1080
|3659x2439
|1.04 MB
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
