    Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 1 of 5]

    Alpha Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute a counter to a rear choke during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6267570
    VIRIN: 200706-M-HX572-1080
    Resolution: 3659x2439
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training

