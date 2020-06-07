Alpha Company MCMAP

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, execute a counter to a rear choke during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. Recruits were taught the proper way to execute each technique before they conducted them themselves. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

