    Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 3 of 5]

    Alpha Company MCMAP

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A Marine Corps Martial Arts (MCMAP) instructor with Instructional Training Company, oversees recruits of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion preform rear chokes, during a MCMAP session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. Physical training is utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 11:10
    Photo ID: 6267572
    VIRIN: 200706-M-HX572-1050
    Resolution: 3292x4938
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

