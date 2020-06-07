Alpha Company MCMAP

A Marine Corps Martial Arts (MCMAP) instructor with Instructional Training Company, oversees recruits of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion preform rear chokes, during a MCMAP session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7, 2020. Physical training is utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US