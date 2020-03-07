Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Guardian provides security for strategic airlift [Image 7 of 8]

    Task Force Guardian provides security for strategic airlift

    SOMALIA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Virginia Lang 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, provides security for a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, July 3, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for U.S. personnel, assets, and partner forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 08:34
    Photo ID: 6267418
    VIRIN: 200703-F-XJ834-0030
    Resolution: 4234x2381
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian provides security for strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift
    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift
    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift
    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift
    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift
    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift
    Task Force Guardian provides security for strategic airlift
    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    night
    SECFOR
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    U.S. Army
    silhouette
    Task Force Guardian
    Site Security Team
    Jinny Lang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT