    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift

    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift

    SOMALIA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Virginia Lang 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. military personnel from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) use a Halvorsen 25K loader to place cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 08:34
    Photo ID: 6267416
    VIRIN: 200703-F-XJ834-0077
    Resolution: 4090x2300
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS conducts strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night
    flight line
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    U.S. Air Force
    C-130
    clouds
    25K loader
    Halvorsen
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    75th EAS
    stormy
    Jinny Lang

