U.S. military personnel from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) use a Halvorsen 25K loader to place cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 08:34
|Photo ID:
|6267416
|VIRIN:
|200703-F-XJ834-0077
|Resolution:
|4090x2300
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|SO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th EAS conducts strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT