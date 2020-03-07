U.S. military personnel from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) use a Halvorsen 25K loader to place cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules in Somalia, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 08:34 Photo ID: 6267416 VIRIN: 200703-F-XJ834-0077 Resolution: 4090x2300 Size: 3.31 MB Location: SO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS conducts strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.