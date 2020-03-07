Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift [Image 4 of 8]

    75th EAS conducts strategic airlift

    DJIBOUTI

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Virginia Lang 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force personnel from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), prepare to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 08:34
    This work, 75th EAS conducts strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

