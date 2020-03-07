75th EAS conducts strategic airlift

U.S. Air Force personnel from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), prepare to load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 3, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

