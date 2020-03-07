Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift [Image 2 of 8]

    Combat Camera documents strategic airlift

    DJIBOUTI

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Virginia Lang 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn White, aerial combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), sets up a video interview with Airman 1st Class Jalen Jackson, crew chief, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 3, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera documents strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    camera
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    U.S. Air Force
    C-130
    Sony
    Shawn White
    Jinny Lang
    Jalen Jackson

