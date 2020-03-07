U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn White, aerial combat broadcaster, assigned to Combat Camera, Operations Directorate, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), sets up a video interview with Airman 1st Class Jalen Jackson, crew chief, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 3, 2020. Combat Camera supports information operations by documenting CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jinny Lang)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 08:34
|Photo ID:
|6267413
|VIRIN:
|200703-F-XJ834-0003
|Resolution:
|4046x2275
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Camera documents strategic airlift [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Virginia Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
