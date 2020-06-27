Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise

U.S. Army Major General Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Arica (CJTF-HOA); U.S. Navy Captain Kenneth Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier; and other U.S. service members and partner forces participate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2020. The purpose of the TTX was to discuss base cluster defense procedures among leadership from the Djibouti Base Cluster for a first-ever combined TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

