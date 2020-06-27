U.S. service members and partner forces participate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2020. The purpose of the TTX was to discuss base cluster defense procedures among leadership from the Djibouti Base Cluster for a first-ever combined TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 16:02 Photo ID: 6267030 VIRIN: 200627-F-TE598-0029 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.44 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.