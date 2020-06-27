Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise [Image 18 of 21]

    Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Heller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Major General Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA); and other U.S. service members and partner forces participate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2020. The purpose of the TTX was to discuss base cluster defense procedures among leadership from the Djibouti Base Cluster for a first-ever combined TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6267042
    VIRIN: 200627-F-TE598-0079
    Resolution: 4249x3135
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Table Top Exercise
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    1CTCS
    USN
    USAF
    United States Army
    USA
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    United States Navy
    Task Force Guardian
    Chabelley
    TTX
    CADJ

