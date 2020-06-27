U.S. service members and partner forces participate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2020. The purpose of the TTX was to discuss base cluster defense procedures among leadership the Djibouti Base Cluster for a first-ever combined TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6267032
|VIRIN:
|200627-F-TE598-0043
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
