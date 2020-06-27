U.S. service members and partner forces participate in a Table Top Exercise (TTX) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 27, 2020. The purpose of the TTX was to discuss base cluster defense procedures among leadership the Djibouti Base Cluster for a first-ever combined TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen A. Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6267032 VIRIN: 200627-F-TE598-0043 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.61 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Djibouti Base Cluster Table Top Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SrA Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.