Brigadier General Tyler Smith, assistant adjutant general for Army; Col Paul Peters 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) commander; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy; and Maj. Casey Sullivan, Group Special Troops Company, 19th SF, travel to Wendover, Utah for a send off members of the Utah National Guard’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Platoon, Group Special Troops Company, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as they depart for a six-month deployment from July 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6266891
|VIRIN:
|200701-Z-KC166-0011
|Resolution:
|5219x3479
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Utah National Guard's UAS Platoon deploys to U.S. Central Command, by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS
