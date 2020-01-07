Brigadier General Tyler Smith, assistant adjutant general for Army; Col Paul Peters 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) commander; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy; and Maj. Casey Sullivan, Group Special Troops Company, 19th SF, travel to Wendover, Utah for a send off members of the Utah National Guard’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Platoon, Group Special Troops Company, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as they depart for a six-month deployment from July 1, 2020.

Utah National Guard's UAS Platoon deploys to U.S. Central Command, by Ileen Kennedy