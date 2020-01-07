Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard's UAS Platoon deploys to U.S. Central Command [Image 7 of 30]

    Utah National Guard's UAS Platoon deploys to U.S. Central Command

    UT, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Brigadier General Tyler Smith, assistant adjutant general for Army; Col Paul Peters 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) commander; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Brian Searcy; and Maj. Casey Sullivan, Group Special Troops Company, 19th SF, travel to Wendover, Utah for a send off members of the Utah National Guard’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Platoon, Group Special Troops Company, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as they depart for a six-month deployment from July 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 14:45
    Photo ID: 6266884
    VIRIN: 200701-Z-KC166-0005
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard's UAS Platoon deploys to U.S. Central Command [Image 30 of 30], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    UAS Platoon
    Unmanned Aircraft Systems Platoon
    Group Special Troops Company

