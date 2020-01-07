Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 6 of 7]

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    A jumpmaster hooks the static line of a 1st Bn (Abn), 509th Inf Reg paratrooper into a D-ring and onto the floor of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter July 1 at the JRTC and Fort Polk Geronimo Drop Zone.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    JRTC
    black hawk helicopter.
    Fort Polk
    Airborne
    UH-60
    Geronimo Drop Zone
    1st Battalion 5th Aviation Regiment

