    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 2 of 7]

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Jumpmaster Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Solomon (back), Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group, conducts a jumpmaster personnel inspection on Capt. Eric Gustafson, JRTC Ops Group, on July 1 prior to airborne operations over the Geronimo Drop Zone.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:32
    Photo ID: 6266717
    VIRIN: 200701-A-NY219-615
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 7 of 7], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Polk
    Airborne
    Geronimo Drop Zone
    Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group
    Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Solomon
    Capt. Eric Gustafson
    JRTC Ops Group

