1st Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry Regiment paratroopers wait in anticipation of performing airborne operations over the JRTC and Fort Polk Geronimo DZ on July 1.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6266718
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-NY219-654
|Resolution:
|1190x808
|Size:
|469.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 7 of 7], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
LEAVE A COMMENT