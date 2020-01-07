Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 1 of 7]

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    A paratooper from the 1st Bn (Abn), 509th Inf Reg exits a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Geronimo Drop Zone as his fellow paratroopers watch on July 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:32
    Photo ID: 6266716
    VIRIN: 200701-A-NY219-575
    Resolution: 1530x1443
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies [Image 7 of 7], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies
    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Diamondbacks, ‘intrepid’ OPFOR take to skies

    TAGS

    JRTC
    black hawk helicopter
    Fort Polk
    Airborne
    UH-60
    Geronimo Drop Zone
    1st Battalion 5th Aviation Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT