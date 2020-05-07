Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 4 of 5]

    AUAB opens up about tough conversation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior leaders from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing held a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A main part of the panel focused on the ability of attendees to voice their concerns and get their questions answered by leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 01:57
    Photo ID: 6266559
    VIRIN: 070520-F-MI569-0012
    Resolution: 4461x3155
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUAB opens up about tough conversation
    AUAB opens up about tough conversation
    AUAB opens up about tough conversation
    AUAB opens up about tough conversation
    AUAB opens up about tough conversation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AUAB opens up about tough conversationLeadership from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hold a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

    TAGS

    Discussion
    AEW
    379th AEW
    Air Force
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT