Senior leaders from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing held a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A main part of the panel focused on the ability of attendees to voice their concerns and get their questions answered by leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2013 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 01:57 Photo ID: 6266558 VIRIN: 070520-F-MI569-0010 Resolution: 3189x1794 Size: 4.23 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.