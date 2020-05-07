U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Olsen, 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, answers a question from the audience during a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The goal of the panel was to hear from members of Al Udeid AB, and hear how they have been impacted by the national tensions on racial topics, what actions they would like to see and provide the opportunity to share their perspective, vision and heart on this issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 01:56 Photo ID: 6266556 VIRIN: 070520-F-MI569-0004 Resolution: 2883x2138 Size: 5.22 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.