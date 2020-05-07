Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB opens up about tough conversation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Olsen, 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group commander, answers a question from the audience during a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The goal of the panel was to hear from members of Al Udeid AB, and hear how they have been impacted by the national tensions on racial topics, what actions they would like to see and provide the opportunity to share their perspective, vision and heart on this issue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUAB opens up about tough conversationLeadership from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hold a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar

