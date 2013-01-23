U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce Jr., 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, gives opening remarks during a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. A main part of the panel focused on the ability of attendees to voice their concerns and get their questions answered by leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2013
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 01:57
|Photo ID:
|6266560
|VIRIN:
|070520-F-MI569-0003
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUAB opens up about tough conversation [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AUAB opens up about tough conversationLeadership from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hold a panel discussion on race, diversity, inclusion and leadership’s vision at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 5, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
LEAVE A COMMENT