USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200705-N-RF825-1275 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2020) An EA-18G Growler attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 takes off from the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 Photo by PO3 Jason Tarleton