200705-N-RF825-1129 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2020) Airman Shyderia McKee conducts routine maintenance on an F/A -18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6266462 VIRIN: 200705-N-RF825-1129 Resolution: 6465x4315 Size: 1.44 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.