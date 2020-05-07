Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200705-N-ML137-1023 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2020) Interior Communications Technician 3rd Class Nathan Treiber, from Macon, Georgia, changes the presets on the shipboard information, training and entertainment (SITE) system in the SITE control center of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting maintenance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 16:09
    Photo ID: 6266446
    VIRIN: 200705-N-ML137-1023
    Resolution: 6146x4102
    Size: 940.3 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: MACON, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Night Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    control center
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    SITE TV
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    DTS
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    shipboard information
    training and entertainment television
    direct to sailor
    interior communications technicians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT