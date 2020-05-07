USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200705-N-ML137-1023 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2020) Interior Communications Technician 3rd Class Nathan Treiber, from Macon, Georgia, changes the presets on the shipboard information, training and entertainment (SITE) system in the SITE control center of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting maintenance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

Date Taken: 07.05.2020