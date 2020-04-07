A firework display goes off shortly after a twenty-one cannon salute is fired by the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachuting onto White House grounds during Salute to America July 4, 2020. The event provided the Department of Defense with an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kevin Roy)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US