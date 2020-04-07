U.S. military demonstration teams celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday during Salute to America in the National Capital Region, July 4, 2020. The event provided the Department of Defense with an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kevin Roy)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6266461
|VIRIN:
|200704-A-ZR313-1029
|Resolution:
|4705x3137
|Size:
|669.91 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
