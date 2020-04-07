A twenty-one cannon salute is fired by the Presidential Salute Battery, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), prior to the start of Salute to America in Washington, July 4, 2020. The event provided the Department of Defense with an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kevin Roy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 18:44 Photo ID: 6266456 VIRIN: 200704-A-ZR313-1014 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.48 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.