Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to America [Image 1 of 7]

    Salute to America

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin M Roy 

    Salute to America

    U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute onto White House grounds to celebrate the nation's 244th birthday during Salute to America in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2020. The event provided the Department of Defense with an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kevin Roy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 18:13
    Photo ID: 6266448
    VIRIN: 200704-A-ZR313-1005
    Resolution: 3328x4160
    Size: 446.25 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kevin M Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    White House Salute to America
    White House Salute to America
    Salute to America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    Military District of Washington
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    MDW
    JFHQ-NCR
    U.S. Army Military District of Washington
    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force- National Capital Region
    Joint Force Headquarters – National Capital Region
    SaluteToAmerica
    USAMDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT