Salute to America over Philadelphia

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress flies over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 4, 2020. The aircraft is part of the Salute to America flyovers to celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday and provide the U.S. Department of Defense an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Brian J. Wagner)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020
Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US