Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to America over Philadelphia [Image 19 of 19]

    Salute to America over Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Maj. Brian Wagner 

    Salute to America

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress flies over Philadelphia, Pa. on July 4, 2020. The aircraft is part of the Salute to America flyovers to celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday and provide the U.S. Department of Defense an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Brian J. Wagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 01:42
    Photo ID: 6266153
    VIRIN: 070420-F-YY948-1138
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America over Philadelphia [Image 19 of 19], by Maj. Brian Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Pennsylvania
    B-52
    Philadelphia
    Flyover
    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    Air Force
    4th of July
    Fourth of July
    Stratofortress
    SalutetoAmerica
    Salute to America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT