Salute to America over Philadelphia

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit flies with four F-22 Raptors over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as they approach Philadelphia, Pa. on July 4, 2020. The aircraft participated in the Salute to America flyovers to celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday and provide the U.S. Department of Defense an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Brian J. Wagner)

