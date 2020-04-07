Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to America over Philadelphia [Image 9 of 19]

    Salute to America over Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Maj. Brian Wagner 

    Salute to America

    A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer flies with four U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as they approach Philadelphia, Pa. on July 4, 2020. The aircraft participated in the Salute to America flyovers to celebrate the nation’s 244th birthday and provide the U.S. Department of Defense an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Brian J. Wagner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 01:58
    Photo ID: 6266143
    VIRIN: 070420-F-YY948-1096
    Resolution: 3869x2579
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America over Philadelphia [Image 19 of 19], by Maj. Brian Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia
    Salute to America over Philadelphia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Pennsylvania
    Philadelphia
    Flyover
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    B-1
    4th of July
    F-35B
    Fourth of July
    Lightning II
    SalutetoAmerica
    Salute to America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT